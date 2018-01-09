Spokane Police, SWAT members respond to standoff in north Spokane

Spokane Police and SWAT team members responded to a home in the area of Addison and Empire Tuesday afternoon where a wanted man has reportedly holed up and refused to come out despite police commands over a loud speaker.

Officers took at least one person into custody at the home but another man remained in the home.

UPDATE: One person just walked out of the house and surrendered to police. The man they’re after is apparently still inside. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/zKmeosz61p — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) January 9, 2018

Police also used a robot to search the house for the suspect.

UPDATE: @SpokanePD just sent in this small black robot through the front door to search the house for a suspect named “Juan”. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/b0YxdR8Bpg — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) January 9, 2018

After about an hour, Spokane SWAT team members approached approached the home and threw tear gas through the basement window. A short time later, we're told the man gave himself up to police, walking out the back door.

The man was taken into custody without incident. Additional details were not immediately available as of Tuesday afternoon.