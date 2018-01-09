Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish electrical fire at auto parts store

Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 5608 E. Sprague Avenue shortly after 1:15 pm Tuesday. The first SVFD unit on the scene observed smoke coming from the one-story commercial auto sales structure and upgraded the incident to a working fire, bringing more resources to the scene.

Firefighters took an offensive approach to the fire, working inside and outside the structure to quickly extinguish the fire. Due to safety concerns, firefighters waited for Avista to arrive and shut off power to the building before they completed their overhaul of the interior walls, insulation, ceiling and roof to make sure the fire was completely out.

Four employees of Independent Auto Sales were inside when the fire started. The owner was installing a new knob in the front office door when he heard popping and the electrical panel on the wall next to him caught fire. Employees used a fire extinguisher to attempt to contain the fire, called 911 and evacuated the building.

A total of 14 apparatus, command and support vehicles responded to the scene, including Spokane Fire Department crews and the Sheriff’s Department for traffic control. No injuries were reported.

The fire was electrical in nature, although the specific cause is undetermined. Damage to the insured building is estimated to be more than $33,000. With rapid and efficient fire attack, firefighters contained the fire to the office area and kept the fire from spreading to the interior auto bays.