Judges: North Carolina must redraw GOP's gerrymandered map - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Judges: North Carolina must redraw GOP's gerrymandered map

Posted: Updated:
RALEIGH, N.C. -

Federal judges ruled Tuesday that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered because of excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone.
  
The ruling marks the second time this decade that the GOP's congressional boundaries in North Carolina have been thrown out by a three-judge panel. In 2016, another panel tossed out two majority black congressional districts initially drawn in 2011, saying there was no justification for using race as the predominant factor in forming them. The redrawn map was the basis for a new round of lawsuits.
  
The latest lawsuit - filed by election advocacy groups and Democrats - said the replacement for the racial gerrymander also contained unlawful partisan gerrymanders. Those who sued argued that Republican legislators went too far when they followed criteria designed to retain the party's 10-3 majority.
  
At the time of debate, according to the order, House redistricting chief Rep. David Lewis attempted to justify the criteria by saying "I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats. So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country."
  
"We find that the General Assembly drew and enacted the 2016 plan with intent to subordinate the interests of non-Republican voters and entrench Republican control of North Carolina's congressional delegation," U.S. Circuit Court Judge Jim Wynn wrote in the majority opinion. Wynn added that the evidence shows the "plan achieved the General Assembly's discriminatory partisan objective."
  
In their ruling Tuesday, the judges ordered the General Assembly to approve another set of districts by Jan. 24. Candidate filing for the November congressional elections begin Feb. 12. A majority of the judges also agreed they would hire a redistricting expert to draw replacement boundaries if the legislature won't.
  
Through a spokeswoman, Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman Ralph Hise of Mitchell County said lawmakers plan to appeal.
  
There's a good chance Republicans will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the ruling's enforcement until the justices rule in a similar case they heard from Wisconsin in the fall. But that case involves legislative districts, not a congressional plan.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane special education teacher scammed at school

    Spokane special education teacher scammed at school

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.

    >>

  • Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

    Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-10 03:32:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic. 

    >>

  • Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH

    Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-01-10 02:27:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of.  She was just a freshman in high school when s ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of.  She was just a freshman in high school when s ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences

    Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-10 07:05:49 GMT

    PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.

    >>

    PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-01-09 22:22:31 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th.

    >>

  • Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-01-10 06:51:18 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.    U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.    U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

    >>
    •   