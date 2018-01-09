City of Coeur d'Alene finalizing land purchase for new waterfront project

The City of Coeur d'Alene is finalizing the purchase of nearly 47 acres of Spokane River waterfront property that was the former Atlas Mill site. The City is buying the property to create permanent, public waterfront access and encourage economic development initiatives on the site. The sale purchase will be made official in May 2018.



A leadership team comprised of Council Member Kiki Miller, City Planning Director Hilary Anderson, and Deputy City Administrator Sam Taylor are working to engage the community and assess all opportunities related to uses of this property. They are leading organized teams working concurrently, including Site Analysis (comprised of ignite CDA, staff, consultants and elected officials), Community Outreach (including CDA2030, staff and elected officials) and Communications, among others.

