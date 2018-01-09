Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH

A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with.

Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of.

She was just a freshman in high school when she was diagnosed, and she had to visit Seattle frequently for doctor’s appointments. Then, Mackenzie says the rumors about her started at school and people bullied her because of her condition.

“I was scared. I was quiet. I had my walls up,” she says.

But on Monday, she was moved to post a video on her Facebook page breaking down those walls. Her main goal was to educate and clear up misconceptions people have about MRKH.

And it's clear from the comments that with understanding comes compassion.

“I am now comfortable with myself. I’m not ashamed of myself. I’m happy with who I am. I am definitely happy I posted that video. It really means a lot to me that so many people are watching it and learning,” she says. “I've learned that a small action can make that big of an impact.”

