Accused Newman Lake murder suspect pleads not guilty

Remember the name Tina Stewart. That's the message from a local family Tuesday whose loved one was brutally beaten to death on Thanksgiving night.

Police say Stewart died at the hands of the man she loved, and in court Tuesday, that man told a judge he didn't do it.

Nicholas Holden, 29, was arrested last month for Stewart's brutal murder. Police say he beat Stewart so badly he broke his own hand. Since her death, Stewart's family has been passionately fighting for justice.

In court Tuesday, the family sat silently with Stewart's face adorning their shirts while Holden entered a plea of not guilty. During the hearing, Holden's bail was lowered by half.

Stewart's loved ones say they won't give up their cause.

Holden remains behind bars in the Spokane County Jail. His bail has been reduced from $1 million to $500,000.