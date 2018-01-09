Spokane Valley woman tired of shopping carts filled with garbage in her neighborhood

One Spokane Valley neighborhood is fed up after seeing shopping carts filled with trash lining the streets.

Angela Rodriguez takes her dog Boomer out for walks often near Custer and East Sprague. But one thing she’s noticed for the past five years has been an eyesor.

“The shopping carts are everywhere and people are filling them up with trash,” she says. “It's a hazard and it's unacceptable.”

Just three days ago, Angela took pictures of at least four carts, all lined up next to each other, with trash bags and other items in the shopping carts.

“Who knows what's in the trash and the trash bags? There was one shopping cart that looked like someone had repaired a hole in the wall,” she says.

The carts were taken from the Walmart nearby. Angela doesn’t know where all the trash comes from, but her main concern is for the kids and the dogs who walk in the neighborhood just like she does. She just wants to see some sort of solution.

KHQ did reach out to Walmart. A representative says employees do routine sweeps of the area for their shopping carts, and there’s actual one scheduled to happen in the next few days.