Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing.

Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th.

Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.

“They said it was registered to the distributor of the microchip,” said Worthy. “They couldn’t contact anyone so they immediately put it up for adoption.”

Less than 24-hours after the cat, whose name is Garfunkel, was reported lost to SCRAPS it was sent to PetSmart and put up for adoption.

“We panicked,” said Worthy. “We didn’t even grab coats, we flew out the door and raced to PetSmart.”

Luckily, the Worthy’s were able to contact PetSmart before Garfunkel was adopted but were shocked when they found out they’d have to pay $40 to readopt the cat, despite showing proof of ownership.

“PetSmart was willing to work with us, they were willing to waive the adoption fee,” said Worthy. “SCRAPS refused to let him go without being adopted. They said that’s their policy if they can’t reach the owner of the microchip.”

In a written response, SCRAPS’ Director, Nancy Hill told KHQ, “SCRAPS policy is to notify the owner of any cat with a license and/or any other form of traceable identification such as a microchip or ID tag.  In the case of this cat, the microchip was not traceable to an owner. Therefore, this cat was not identified and was not subject to a holding period, we had no idea who the owner was.”

It is possible that the Millwood Animal Clinic where Garfunkel was implanted with a microchip did not register the cat. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the clinic declined.

SCRAPS handles about 6,000 cats a year and intakes as many as 40 or more each day.  Garfunkel was taken to PetSmart, one of SCRAPS remote adoption partner sites.

The Worthy’s did readopt their cat but want people to be aware and make sure their cats’ registration is up to date.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane special education teacher scammed at school

    Spokane special education teacher scammed at school

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.

    >>

  • Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

    Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-10 03:32:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic. 

    >>

  • Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH

    Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-01-10 02:27:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of.  She was just a freshman in high school when s ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of.  She was just a freshman in high school when s ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences

    Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-10 07:05:49 GMT

    PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.

    >>

    PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-01-09 22:22:31 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th.

    >>

  • Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-01-10 06:51:18 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.    U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.    U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

    >>
    •   