Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it

A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing.

Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th.

Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.

“They said it was registered to the distributor of the microchip,” said Worthy. “They couldn’t contact anyone so they immediately put it up for adoption.”

Less than 24-hours after the cat, whose name is Garfunkel, was reported lost to SCRAPS it was sent to PetSmart and put up for adoption.

“We panicked,” said Worthy. “We didn’t even grab coats, we flew out the door and raced to PetSmart.”

Luckily, the Worthy’s were able to contact PetSmart before Garfunkel was adopted but were shocked when they found out they’d have to pay $40 to readopt the cat, despite showing proof of ownership.

“PetSmart was willing to work with us, they were willing to waive the adoption fee,” said Worthy. “SCRAPS refused to let him go without being adopted. They said that’s their policy if they can’t reach the owner of the microchip.”

In a written response, SCRAPS’ Director, Nancy Hill told KHQ, “SCRAPS policy is to notify the owner of any cat with a license and/or any other form of traceable identification such as a microchip or ID tag. In the case of this cat, the microchip was not traceable to an owner. Therefore, this cat was not identified and was not subject to a holding period, we had no idea who the owner was.”

It is possible that the Millwood Animal Clinic where Garfunkel was implanted with a microchip did not register the cat. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the clinic declined.

SCRAPS handles about 6,000 cats a year and intakes as many as 40 or more each day. Garfunkel was taken to PetSmart, one of SCRAPS remote adoption partner sites.

The Worthy’s did readopt their cat but want people to be aware and make sure their cats’ registration is up to date.