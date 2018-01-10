Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences

The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases.

Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness. That's about 32 percent of the student body.

The Panhandle Health District recommends closure of a school if absences go above 30 percent of the student body for three days in a row. Tuesday was the second day above 30 percent.

A total of 13 people have died of the flu in Idaho. Eight of those come from the five northern counties.

Pinehurst Elementary plans to reopen on Monday, January 15.