Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell

KHQ.COM - In Seahawks news this morning, Pro Football Talk announced the team has made a change to its coaching staff moving forward.

According to their report the team has fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. They say the team informed Bevell of their decision overnight.

Bevell has been with the Seahawks for 7 years, and this season was the first time since Bevell's first year in Seattle that the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

