Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell

Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell BevellPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane special education teacher scammed at school
Spokane special education teacher scammed at school
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.>>
U.S. immigration agents descend on dozens of 7-Eleven store
U.S. immigration agents descend on dozens of 7-Eleven store
LOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in the largest crackdown on an employer under Donald Trump's presidency. Agents tell The Associated Press they targeted about 100 stores from coast to coast in broadening an investigation that began with a 4-year-old case against a franchisee on New York's Long Island.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in the largest crackdown on an employer under Donald Trump's presidency. Agents tell The Associated Press they targeted about 100 stores from coast to coast in broadening an investigation that began with a 4-year-old case against a franchisee on New York's Long Island.>>
Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH
Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of. She was just a freshman in high school when s ...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of. She was just a freshman in high school when s ...>>
Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it
Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.>>
Death toll hits 15 in California mudslides; 24 missing
Death toll hits 15 in California mudslides; 24 missing
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California destroyed an estimated 100 houses, swept away cars and left at least 15 victims dead.>>
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California destroyed an estimated 100 houses, swept away cars and left at least 15 victims dead.>>
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell
KHQ.COM - In Seahawks news this morning, Pro Football Talk announced the team has made a change to its coaching staff moving forward. According to their report the team has fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. They say the team informed Bevell of their decision overnight. Bevell has been with the Seahawks for 7 years, and this season was the first time since Bevell's first year in Seattle that the Seahawks missed the playoffs.>>
KHQ.COM - In Seahawks news this morning, Pro Football Talk announced the team has made a change to its coaching staff moving forward. According to their report the team has fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. They say the team informed Bevell of their decision overnight. Bevell has been with the Seahawks for 7 years, and this season was the first time since Bevell's first year in Seattle that the Seahawks missed the playoffs.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane Valley Deputies arrest suspect found sleeping in stolen car
Spokane Valley Deputies arrest suspect found sleeping in stolen car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of Jan. 8, 2018, Spokane Valley Deputies arrived in the 4200 block of N. Silas Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The caller told deputies that the vehicle arrived around 2:30 a.m. and parked across the street. The caller said there was a man inside and the vehicle was still running. Deputies checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of Jan. 8, 2018, Spokane Valley Deputies arrived in the 4200 block of N. Silas Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The caller told deputies that the vehicle arrived around 2:30 a.m. and parked across the street. The caller said there was a man inside and the vehicle was still running. Deputies checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.>>
Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology
Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs. Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the bill is "a significant step forward" in the fight against powerful opioids such as fentanyl. He calls it "our new big scourge.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs. Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the bill is "a significant step forward" in the fight against powerful opioids such as fentanyl. He calls it "our new big scourge.">>
Police looking for skier pulled by car, falling in video
Police looking for skier pulled by car, falling in video
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a skier shown in an online video being dangerously pulled down a street by a car and then falling. The video from last week got the attention of the Portsmouth police, which posted it on the department's Facebook page . The skier is tethered to the car with a rope. At one point he clips a snowbank and crashes into the pavement.>>
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a skier shown in an online video being dangerously pulled down a street by a car and then falling. The video from last week got the attention of the Portsmouth police, which posted it on the department's Facebook page . The skier is tethered to the car with a rope. At one point he clips a snowbank and crashes into the pavement.>>
No one injured after dryer catches Clock Tower Palace apartment unit on fire
No one injured after dryer catches Clock Tower Palace apartment unit on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon, fire crews rushed to the Clock Tower Palace apartment complex near 4th and Sullivan to put out a 2 alarm fire. Firefighters on scene tell KHQ that it was confined to a first floor apartment. A mother and baby were in their apartment when the dryer caught fire. Crews say she tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. A neighbor then called 911 and alerted other in the>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon, fire crews rushed to the Clock Tower Palace apartment complex near 4th and Sullivan to put out a 2 alarm fire. Firefighters on scene tell KHQ that it was confined to a first floor apartment. A mother and baby were in their apartment when the dryer caught fire. Crews say she tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. A neighbor then called 911 and alerted other in the>>
Department of Transportation investigates concrete crumbling on Hamilton Street overpass
Department of Transportation investigates concrete crumbling on Hamilton Street overpass
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation is investigating crumbling concrete on the Hamilton Street overpass, specifically the off-ramp of I-90 that heads towards the Spokane River and Gonzaga's campus. Authorities were alerted after a passer-by called our news room and said she saw chunks of concrete laying on the ground and could visibly see the part of the external structure of the bridge they had once been.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation is investigating crumbling concrete on the Hamilton Street overpass, specifically the off-ramp of I-90 that heads towards the Spokane River and Gonzaga's campus. Authorities were alerted after a passer-by called our news room and said she saw chunks of concrete laying on the ground and could visibly see the part of the external structure of the bridge they had once been.>>
Spokane settles lawsuit over detention of immigrant by cop
Spokane settles lawsuit over detention of immigrant by cop
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The city of Spokane will change its policies to make clear that police officers will not question or detain individuals to enforce federal immigration laws. That's part of a final settlement the city reached with the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on Tuesday in federal court in Spokane. The lawsuit stems from a 2014 traffic accident when the vehicle of Gabriel Gomez was struck by a minivan that failed to yield the r...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The city of Spokane will change its policies to make clear that police officers will not question or detain individuals to enforce federal immigration laws. That's part of a final settlement the city reached with the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on Tuesday in federal court in Spokane. The lawsuit stems from a 2014 traffic accident when the vehicle of Gabriel Gomez was struck by a minivan that failed to yield the r...>>
Drafting error shorts Idaho $27.5M for road projects
Drafting error shorts Idaho $27.5M for road projects
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A legislative drafting error will cost the Idaho Transportation Department $27.5 million in funding for road projects, and Gov. Butch Otter's budget proposal doesn't seek to mend the error. The Spokesman-Review reports Idaho lawmakers passed a "surplus-eliminator" bill last year to split year-end surplus between the state's rainy-day savings and the department's road projects. A drafting error caused half of the amount intended for the depart...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A legislative drafting error will cost the Idaho Transportation Department $27.5 million in funding for road projects, and Gov. Butch Otter's budget proposal doesn't seek to mend the error. The Spokesman-Review reports Idaho lawmakers passed a "surplus-eliminator" bill last year to split year-end surplus between the state's rainy-day savings and the department's road projects. A drafting error caused half of the amount intended for the depart...>>
AP NewsBreak: Ex-wife says Idaho lawmaker molested 2 girls
AP NewsBreak: Ex-wife says Idaho lawmaker molested 2 girls
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The former wife of an Idaho Republican state lawmaker who shot and killed himself this week says he was under investigation for molesting two girls, including a young female relative who was abused for 10 years. According to Canyon County Coroner's office, 36-year-old Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home in southwestern Idaho on Tuesday from a single gunshot wound. He resigned his post last October after news emerged he was being investigated...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The former wife of an Idaho Republican state lawmaker who shot and killed himself this week says he was under investigation for molesting two girls, including a young female relative who was abused for 10 years. According to Canyon County Coroner's office, 36-year-old Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home in southwestern Idaho on Tuesday from a single gunshot wound. He resigned his post last October after news emerged he was being investigated...>>
Trump says interview with Mueller 'unlikely'
Trump says interview with Mueller 'unlikely'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump says during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway that "we'll see what happens" on whether he'll provide an interview to Mueller's team.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump says during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway that "we'll see what happens" on whether he'll provide an interview to Mueller's team.>>
Death toll hits 15 in California mudslides; 24 missing
Death toll hits 15 in California mudslides; 24 missing
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California destroyed an estimated 100 houses, swept away cars and left at least 15 victims dead.>>
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California destroyed an estimated 100 houses, swept away cars and left at least 15 victims dead.>>