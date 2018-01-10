Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 10th

DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man has been charged with stealing his stepdaughter's puppy and selling it to buy drugs.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets 41-year-old Christopher O'Neal Eakes was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

The 8-week-old Yorkshire terrier was reported stolen from a Dudley home on New Year's Day. An investigation by the sheriff's office determined the stepfather of the victim sold the puppy to buy drugs. Authorities said the family who bought the puppy didn't know it had been stolen.

The puppy was found and returned to its owner.

Eakes was jailed on a $2,500 unsecured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh's indoor zoo dedicated to birds has an adorable new member: a baby two-toed sloth.

The National Aviary introduced 5-month-old Vivien Leigh on Tuesday. The aviary says Vivien was acquired from a breeder in Florida.

The sloth will be hand-raised by experts so it will be comfortable around humans and well-prepared for its role as an educational ambassador.

Sloths are rainforest animals, but their habitat is rapidly diminishing due to human activity. The aviary hopes Vivien will help teach visitors ways they can help protect rainforests.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to book an encounter with Vivien beginning in February. They can touch the sloth, take photos and interact with her in a comfortable, private setting.

She joins two other sloths at the aviary: Rudolph Valentino and Wookiee.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island rapper whose songs include "Sell Drugz" has been sentenced to three years in prison for doing just that.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Michael Persaud, of Johnston, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. He performs under the name Montana Millz.

Prosecutors say an East Providence undercover detective bought drugs several times from Persaud over a four-month period beginning in October 2016. Authorities say Persaud sold the detective a total of nearly three-quarters of an ounce (22 grams) of fentanyl and less than a 10th of an ounce of heroin (2 grams).

Persaud's lawyer didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

He also awaits sentencing in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where a jury convicted him of drug charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WESTMINSTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man admits he was late renewing his dog license, but says issuing a warrant for his arrest over the matter was "extreme."

Brian Vincent tells The Sentinel & Enterprise that it was his own fault. He found two notices about renewing the license for his 9-year-old Boxer, Troop, in his mailbox, but initially missed them because he rarely checks his home mail and relies mostly on a post office box.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday and told to pay the $25 fee and a $50 fine.

Vincent says the punishment didn't fit the crime.

The police chief defended the arrest warrant, saying Vincent ignored several warnings and it's important to register dogs because of the danger of rabies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A California couple arrested in Nebraska last month for carrying 60 pounds of marijuana they described as family Christmas gifts have again been arrested in Nebraska, this time on suspicion of carrying drug money.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his 70-year-old wife, Barbara, both of Clear Lake Oaks, California, were arrested Tuesday along Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. They were arrested last month along the same roadway - in the same vehicle - just two counties west.

Lancaster County sheriff's officials said the couple were passengers in a pickup truck that was stopped Tuesday on suspicion of following another vehicle too closely. A deputy said a search of the truck turned up a duffel bag carrying $18,000 in cash, an oversized garbage bag with raw marijuana residue inside it and notes consistent with marijuana sales.

A 42-year-old woman driving the truck was not arrested, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Instead, she was given a warning for the traffic violation and released, he said. Wagner did not know her relationship to the Jirons.

"The Jirons bonded out of jail," Wagner said. He did not know whether they were required to put up any money to bond out. Online court documents don't list an attorney for the Jirons.

Wagner said his department plans to turn the cash over to the federal Department of Homeland Security. If federal officials are successful in legally seizing the money, Lancaster County would get to keep about 60 percent of it, Wagner said.

Authorities have said that when the Jirons were arrested in York County on Dec. 19, they said they didn't know it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska and that they were planning to give the drug as Christmas presents to relatives in Vermont and Massachusetts.

The Jirons are the parents of a Vermont prosecutor in Chittenden County, Justin Jiron. State's Attorney Sarah George has said Justin Jiron is not connected to his parents' alleged crime other than by relation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YULEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a construction crew found a rusted mortar shell while doing road work in Florida.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the discovery caused a shutdown on Florida A1A in Yulee Tuesday morning. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says traffic was detoured until military experts safely removed it.

Officials say the 60-mm shell was similar to those used by infantry soldiers from World War II through the Vietnam War. Staff from Georgia's Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base bomb squad checked the shell and declared it safe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts woman skipped her own mother's funeral so she could break into the dead woman's house and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 30-year-old Alyce Davenport was held on $15,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to seven charges. An alleged accomplice was held without bail on a warrant.

Police say Davenport and her accomplice went to the mother's home on Friday during the funeral. Police say she did not attend her mother's funeral and was not answering calls from relatives.

Police were tipped off about the alleged theft by the boyfriend of Davenport's mother.

Davenport and her accomplice were found at a Sturbridge motel on Saturday.

It could not immediately be determined if Davenport has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Police are looking for the suspects who set off fireworks inside a massive Florida outlet mall on New Year's Eve as a ruse to steal an $11,400 Rolex watch.

Sunrise Police say surveillance video shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Zales store at Sawgrass Mills. When the fireworks went off, frantic shoppers and employees ran for cover, hiding in stock rooms. The video shows the man running out the door with the pricey watch still on his wrist after the explosions start.

Authorities have few details on the suspects. The Miami Herald reports the Rolex is described as model No. 1626 with a blue face.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SACO, Maine (AP) - A Maine church is holding out hope that figures of Joseph and Mary that were stolen from its nativity scene after Christmas will turn up.

The figures, along with one or two sheep, were taken from Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco on Dec. 26. The Journal Tribune reports police could not identify who stole the items from surveillance footage.

The church contacted police on Dec. 27 to report that the plastic resin figures had been stolen from the display in front of the church. A church custodian drove by the church and noticed the figures were missing.

The baby Jesus figure was stolen earlier. A church receptionist told the Journal Tribune that church officials say the Jesus figure had been stolen in previous years as well.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A little more than four months after his wife won a $1 million prize in a well-known national sweepstakes, Robert Goodwin of Randolph has won a $1 million prize of his own, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Goodwin won his prize in the Lottery's "$1,000,000 Platinum Payout" $5 instant ticket game. Joined by his wife Jane at the Lottery's Braintree headquarters to claim his prize, Goodwin chose the game's cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (less tax withholdings). The Goodwins indicated that they intend to use their winnings to purchase a home in an over-55 community.

"No more shoveling," said Robert.

Robert's winning ticket was purchased at Fast Lane Convenience, 230 Union St. in Holbrook. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Jane found out that she won her $1 million Publishers Clearing House prize on August 31, 2017 as she disembarked from a ferry in Plymouth after a day trip to Provincetown with a friend.

The couple met while both were employed by Boston Edison.



