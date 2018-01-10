AP NewsBreak: Ex-wife says Idaho lawmaker molested 2 girls

(AP) - The former wife of an Idaho Republican state lawmaker who shot and killed himself this week says he was under investigation for molesting two girls, including a young female relative who was abused for 10 years.



According to Canyon County Coroner's office, 36-year-old Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home in southwestern Idaho on Tuesday from a single gunshot wound.



He resigned his post last October after news emerged he was being investigated for possible sex abuse.



But no details had been disclosed about the nature of the alleged abuse.



Hixon's former wife Danielle Eirvin Hixon told The Associated Press Wednesday that the case centered on alleged sexual abuse of two minors.



She was married to him for 10 years until their divorce in 2016.

1/10/2018 1:44:11 PM (GMT -8:00)