Drafting error shorts Idaho $27.5M for road projects

(AP) - A legislative drafting error will cost the Idaho Transportation Department $27.5 million in funding for road projects, and Gov. Butch Otter's budget proposal doesn't seek to mend the error.



The Spokesman-Review reports Idaho lawmakers passed a "surplus-eliminator" bill last year to split year-end surplus between the state's rainy-day savings and the department's road projects.



A drafting error caused half of the amount intended for the department to not be transferred, so the department's Strategic Initiatives Fund didn't receive the $27.5 million.



Otter's budget director Jani Revier briefed the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday and told lawmakers that the governor is not going to recommend the transfer.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2018 9:33:18 AM (GMT -8:00)