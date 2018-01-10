Spokane settles lawsuit over detention of immigrant by cop

(AP) - The city of Spokane will change its policies to make clear that police officers will not question or detain individuals to enforce federal immigration laws.



That's part of a final settlement the city reached with the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on Tuesday in federal court in Spokane.



The lawsuit stems from a 2014 traffic accident when the vehicle of Gabriel Gomez was struck by a minivan that failed to yield the right of way. A Spokane police officer responded, and contacted the U.S. Border Patrol to inquire whether the agency had any interest in Gomez.



The officer detained Gomez at the scene until the Border Patrol took him into custody.



Gomez was held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma until he posted bond.

1/10/2018 9:48:41 AM (GMT -8:00)