No one injured after dryer catches Clock Tower Palace apartment unit on fire

KHQ.COM - Snow will start falling early Thursday morning, and looks like we could already have 1-2" of snow by the time the morning commute gets started. That's not a TON of snow, but will likely cause lots of problems if the forecast stays on track. The next big thing we're watching is WHEN the snow will turn to rain. Right now we'll look for steady snow until about noon on Thursday before we start a gradual and messy transition to rain.