Spokane Valley Deputies arrest suspect found sleeping in stolen car

On the morning of Jan. 8, 2018, Spokane Valley Deputies arrived in the 4200 block of N. Silas Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The caller told deputies that the vehicle arrived around 2:30 a.m. and parked across the street. The caller said there was a man inside and the vehicle was still running.

Deputies checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the morning. Deputies found a man inside who appeared to be sleeping in the backseat.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Joshua C. Crowley.

Crowley had a set of brass knuckles, a folding knife, and shaved keys (commonly used to steal vehicles) on his person. A shaved key was found in the ignition of the vehicle and a pry bar was located on the passenger’s side floorboard.

After being advised of his rights, Crowley refused to answer questions. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for one felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and three misdemeanors: Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Making/Possessing Motor Vehicle Theft Tools and Making/Possessing Burglary Tools.

Crowley was released the next day on his own recognizance after first appearance.