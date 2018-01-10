Florida elementary teachers find two kittens trapped in storm drain

NBC - Teachers in Florida heard a sounds coming from a drain pipe near their school, and immediately launched a rescue mission.

The Lake Placid Elementary teachers called animal services to come inspect what sounded like trapped kittens.

School facility workers removed the grate, and Animal Services Officer Kiley Fort lowered herself into the drain pipe and found two kittens, accompanied by two frogs.

Officer Fort patiently coaxed the kittens to come to her, and was able to rescue them from the drain.

Teachers at the school immediately adopted the two male kitten, and the frogs simply hopped off into nature.