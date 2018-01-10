Father of Spokane Valley councilwoman loses city hall job

A Spokane city clerk has been fired after an internal human resources investigation found he used public resources for campaign activities while his daughter competed for a Spokane Valley City Council seat.



The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that 20-year city employee Bob West disputed that his internet searches on a public computer were conducted to campaign for his daughter, Spokane Valley City Councilwoman Brandi Peetz.



He said his decision to accept a termination letter drafted by the city Dec. 26 is in an effort to retain his rights to appeal the determination.



The Dec. 26 termination letter concludes West violated a city policy prohibiting employees from using "positions, offices, facilities or public resources to attempt to persuade anyone else to participate in or contribute to a political campaign for elective office in the City or any other jurisdiction."



The city has not yet released the full details of the investigation.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

