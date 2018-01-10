Rapper with song 'Sell Drugz' gets prison for selling drugs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rapper with song 'Sell Drugz' gets prison for selling drugs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -

A Rhode Island rapper whose songs include "Sell Drugz" has been sentenced to three years in prison for doing just that.
  
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Michael Persaud, of Johnston, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. His stage name is Montana Millz.
  
Prosecutors say an East Providence undercover detective bought nearly three-quarters of an ounce (22 grams) of fentanyl and a small amount of heroin from Persaud over a four-month period beginning in October 2016. Authorities also say they seized 1½ ounces (44 grams) of fentanyl from his home.
  
Persaud's lawyer, Matthew Smith, calls the sentence "fair and just." Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison term.
  
Persaud also awaits sentencing in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where a jury convicted him of drug charges.

