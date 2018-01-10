Popcorn Prank: NBA superstar pulls prank on rookie, stuffs SUV to rim with salty snack

He’s one of the NBA’s superstars who apparently knows how to pull off a prank. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo found a way to get back at a rookie for not placing a towel on his seat. The result was an SUV full of popcorn (yes, popcorn).

The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted a video of rookie guard Sterling Brown opening up the doors to his SUV, only to find it filled to the top with the salty snack.

"This is what you get when you don't do your rookie duties!!" - @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/y4verg5dA0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2018

It appears to be all in good fun, with the players taking a moment to toss bits of popcorn at one another. But it will be quite the clean up process for Brown! )Let's hope that popcorn didn't have any butter on it). So let this be a reminder to Brown and all other rookie watching: don’t slack on your rookie duties or you might pay the price in popcorn.