Spokane Valley employees contain electrical fire at industrial park with 30 fire extinguishers

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported commercials structure fire in the Spokane Industrial Park just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It was reported that flames and smoke were coming from an electrical panel inside Travis Pattern and Foundry.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire contained to the electrical panel and previously extinguished by employees using about 30 fire extinguishers. The building had been evacuated. Firefighters checked the building for fire extension and determined it was contained to the electrical panel.

During the investigation, firefighters noted arcing power lines outside the building. They cordoned off the area and alerted Avista, which reported 10 businesses without power in the Spokane Industrial Park. The cause of the fire is electrical and is believed to have started in a nearby transformer and traveled through the power lines to the electrical panel inside the building.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.