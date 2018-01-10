UPDATE: Stolen compressor found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Stolen compressor found

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

UPDATE: 

Spokane Valley Deputy Gorham recovered the stolen compressor a few hours after we put the information out asking for our Community’s assistance.  Thank you to everyone who helped disseminate the information, helped look for compressor and ultimately locate it.    

Yesterday evening, after seeing the picture and request for assistance posted on Facebook, a citizen noticed the compressor in the 5300 block of N. Evergreen and reported it.   

Deputy Gorham responded to the area and confirmed the equipment was the stolen compressor which appear undamaged and released back to an employee of Divcon Inc.  

The investigation into the theft is still active.  

Previous Coverage: 

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives investigating a theft would like your assistance looking for a stolen compressor which was taken from a worksite northeast of Pines and Mirabeau Pkwy.    

A manager of Divcon Inc. reported a towable Sullair portable air compressor was stolen from a jobsite located in the 12600 block of E. Pinecroft Way sometime between the afternoon of January 5th and the morning of January 8, 2018. 

The compressor is painted green and is mounted on a single axle black frame with “Divcon Inc.” stickers on it bearing a Washington license plate of 7513ZV.

The accompanying photo is generic to aid in identification and is not of the actual stolen compressor.

If you know where this compressor is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10003184.

If you have information/tips regarding this theft or know who may have stolen this compressor, please contact Detective Jeff Thurman at 509-477-3278.     

