Hunters take 50 mule deer early in hunt to test for disease

(AP) - Hunters killed 50 mule deer during the first weekend of a special hunt taking place in north-central Montana to test for the prevalence of a brain wasting disease that first showed up in Montana this fall.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say 37 does and 13 bucks were killed and tested for chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. The results will be available in two to three weeks.



The hunt, in Liberty County north of Chester, will run until mid-February or until 157 deer are killed. Hunters are required to submit their harvested deer for testing at the FWP office in Havre or a check station in Chester.



Another special hunt is ongoing in Carbon County, with a quota of 200 white-tailed deer and 200 mule deer.

1/10/2018 8:39:17 AM (GMT -8:00)