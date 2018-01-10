Montana man dies in Idaho custody, investigation planned

(AP) - Authorities in eastern Idaho are investigating the death of a Montana man being held at the Bonneville County Jail.



The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Mosiah Prettypaint died Monday at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Officials say Prettypaint was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday afternoon and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.



Prettypaint faced charges that included grand theft and attacking an Idaho Falls police officer.



He was also charged with attempted escape after authorities say he exited a police vehicle last month that was transporting him to the hospital for a medical issue.



The Tri-County Sheriff's Association is investigating Prettypaint's death.

1/10/2018 7:14:47 AM (GMT -8:00)