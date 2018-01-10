Spokane mom says purse thieves targeted her at preschool parking - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane mom says purse thieves targeted her at preschool parking lot

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane mother has a warning for the community after her car was broken into while she was dropping off her child at preschool.

Michaela says that when she first pulled up, she saw a car she didn’t recognize with at least two people inside she hadn’t seen before. But, she parked and got her kid out of the car to get him signed in.

“I was there for not even five minutes,” she says.

But when she came out, that strange car she saw was gone and her window was broken in. Her purse was taken too.

“It was like they were waiting and watching. They knew they had time,” she says.

Spokane police say this is a good reminder to never leave anything out in the open.

“These are crimes of opportunity. It only takes a second to break a window out, grab something off the seat,” says Officer John O’Brien.

O’Brien says the best thing to do is keep it on you or if you have to leave it, lock it up out of sight. This is something Michaela suggests too no matter where you are.

“Don't leave anything in your car even if you are just running in somewhere for two minutes,” she says.

She says it was an older car that was either white or silver in color. It happened in the Little Pilgrims Preschool parking lot near Audubon Park. If you know anything, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.

