Kellogg School District: All schools closed until Monday for flu outbreak

All schools and buildings in the Kellogg School District will be closed, and all activities suspended until until Monday, Jan. 15th because of a flu outbreak.

The district says the purpose of this closure is to allow staff and students to stay home, get plenty of rest and seek any necessary medical services. The temporary closure will also allow district cleaning staff to conduct a deep cleaning of all facilities.

All schools will re-open on Monday, January 15th, 2018 (Martin Luther King Day) at their regular times.

The district says that staff will continue to monitor the outbreak and take steps to minimize its impact to students and staff wherever possible.