Husband of cardiac arrest survivor thanks Spokane Valley Firefighters

Every second counts when it comes to cardiac arrest and Spokane Valley firefighters are taking advantage of each moment thanks to a new approach to CPR.

KHQ first told you about this Tuesday night – Pit Crew CPR. It’s a team effort that firefighters are using to help save lives and requires all hands on deck. After the story aired, one viewer called in saying he wanted to share the story of how the method saved his wife’s life.

Ken Gairson says on August 1, he woke up and his wife was not responsive. She was in cardiac arrest and he called 911 immediately. A team of firefighters arrived and used pit crew CPR to help her.

“They did not give up,” he says. “They worked 43 minutes before they got her heart started.”

After that, she was rushed to the hospital. She was in a coma for 18 hours and hospital staff told Ken that she might not come out of it. But then, he says he felt something.

“I felt her lightly squeeze my hand and I looked towards her,” he says. “She slowly turned her head toward me a little bit and her eyes opened a little.”

Ken calls it a miracle.

“She’s back to her normal self,” he says.

She hasn’t had any issues since and was actually back to work on August 15th. Ken believes someone was watching over them and that these angels on earth had a lot to do with her survival. Now all he wants to say to these firefighters and first responders, “God bless you and thank you.”