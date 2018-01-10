Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried

What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent.

Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips. But beyond that, experts say the pods pose another risk.

“The membrane around it, when it dissolves, can cause central nervous system depression,” Dr. Frank LoVecchio tells KNXV-TV. That can cause you to get sleepy.

forget pineapple, in 2018 we putting tide pods on pizza pic.twitter.com/CM1PIOn64I — memes (@memeproviderz) December 31, 2017

everyone wants to eat a tide pod so bad... i’m the only one who will actually do it pic.twitter.com/pbtpOJHuOc — Hailey McEuin (@haileymceu) January 3, 2018

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U — latina bonita ???????? (@unIatched) December 31, 2017

Procter & Gamble, the company that owns Tide, issued the following statement about the social media trend:

"We have seen no indication of an increase of cases seeking medical treatment amongst infants and teenagers associated with the recent uptick in social media conversation or in consumer calls.” “Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes, and they're used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children.”

The American Association of Poison Control Centers says that in 2017 there were a reported 10,570 cases of laundry detergent poisonings, but that data does not include teenagers and is only for kids 5 and younger.