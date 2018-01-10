Police search for shooter who fired near California college

Authorities say a gun was fired and a bullet hit a building on a Southern California college campus, but there are no reports of any injuries.



Officials at California State University, San Bernardino said the gunfire was reported at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the visual arts building.



Police Lt. Mike Madden tells the San Bernardino Sun that a single shot hit a campus building, and police are searching for the shooter. The building is on the edge of campus, and police say the shot may have come from the outside.



Classes are canceled for the night and students on campus are on lockdown.



The school about 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 students.

