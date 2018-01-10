Connecticut family reunites with cat they thought died

NBC - It was an emotional and 'purrfect' reunion for a Connecticut family after the cat they thought was dead showed up on their doorstep earlier this week.

The happiest moment of 9-year-old Nicholas Johnson's life was caught on camera Tuesday, when he reunited with his pet cat and best friend Gunther.

His parents surprised him and his 5-year-old sister Aubrey when they came home from school.

Gunther went missing while the family was on vacation over the holidays.

On Sunday, Animal Control called the family and then said they might've found their cat, but it wasn't alive.

The family was told a cat with similar markings to Gunther died after being hit by a car.

The next day, the family was given a kitten by a man who wanted to help ease some of the pain of losing Gunther.

But the following day, mom Samantha was sitting down for breakfast when she heard a screeching meow. Gunther was home.

"I went to the door and he was just standing there looking at me and I was like, 'Gunther! Hello!'"

The family now has two cats to love.