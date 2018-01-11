Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

The Louisiana teacher whose widely viewed arrest sparked online outrage has returned to work while fallout from the incident rages on.



Gov. John Bel Edwards said he saw nothing on videos of Deshia Hargrave's arrest that warranted her rough treatment. Meanwhile, the superintendent of Vermilion Parish Schools says he, his staff and his family have received death threats over the incident.



Hargrave returned to the classroom Wednesday. A local prosecutor says he won't pursue charges against her. Hargrave says she is appalled at her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others.



A rally of support for the teacher was planned Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)