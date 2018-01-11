Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

(AP) - The Trump administration's anti-marijuana move has some members of the president's voting base fuming.



Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.



The move feels especially punitive to Trump voters who work in the growing legal marijuana industry, which has taken hold in states of all political stripes.



It remains to be seen whether Trump's pot-loving voters will bring their anger to the ballot box in 2018 and 2020. But pro-legalization conservatives around the country are chiding the administration's move as an affront to personal liberties and states' rights.



Trump fans who use medical marijuana are also concerned they could lose access to treatment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2018 9:18:39 PM (GMT -8:00)