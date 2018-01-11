Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash scene

A local woman has been left shaken by a hit and run in North Spokane. She was at a red light at Mission and Hamilton, just north of Gonzaga campus, when someone drove into her. Now the woman and her family are hoping to find the person responsible for the crash that totaled her car, and they may be in luck thanks to something the other driver left behind.

Tuesday night Kaitlyn Dennis was on her way home when she stopped at a red light. As she waited at the light an SUV slammed into her from behind. The SUV hit her car with so much force it caved in the trunk and pushed her into the car in front of her. Then the SUV took off, speeding away from the scene. But it was anything but a clean get away.

Kaitlyn says the driver's license plate was left behind. Witnesses who saw what happened also snapped photos of the SUV and gave it to Kaitlyn. And to make matters worse, Tuesday was Kaitlyn's birthday. It was not how she wanted to spend her first day as a 24 year old.

She reported the crash to police and now she hopes they will track down the driver before they hit someone else.

Police took a report and collected the license plate that was left behind, giving them a good idea who the hit and run driver may be.