Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash scene

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A local woman has been left shaken by a hit and run in North Spokane. She was at a red light at Mission and Hamilton, just north of Gonzaga campus, when someone drove into her. Now the woman and her family are hoping to find the person responsible for the crash that totaled her car, and they may be in luck thanks to something the other driver left behind.

Tuesday night Kaitlyn Dennis was on her way home when she stopped at a red light. As she waited at the light an SUV slammed into her from behind. The SUV hit her car with so much force it caved in the trunk and pushed her into the car in front of her. Then the SUV took off, speeding away from the scene. But it was anything but a clean get away.

Kaitlyn says the driver's license plate was left behind. Witnesses who saw what happened also snapped photos of the SUV and gave it to Kaitlyn. And to make matters worse, Tuesday was Kaitlyn's birthday. It was not how she wanted to spend her first day as a 24 year old.

She reported the crash to police and now she hopes they will track down the driver before they hit someone else.

Police took a report and collected the license plate that was left behind, giving them a good idea who the hit and run driver may be.

  Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. "I don't want some little kid locked up for going to his old house," said Culnane. "They're just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they're done." 

  Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried

    KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent.  Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.

  Garbage truck rolls down embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course; Driver suffers minor injuries

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Waste Management driver was injured early Thursday morning after rolling a garbage truck down an embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course.  Firefighters responded to the crash and were able to provide medical assistance the driver and carefully bring him up the steep embankment. 

  Waste Management truck slides over embankment, driver injured

    KHQ.COM - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver of a Waste Management garbage truck was injured after his vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.  This morning, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Deputies were called to a one vehicle crash with injuries in the 12600 block of S. Fairway Ridge Ln. in South Spokane County.

  Bear attacks man in own backyard

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.   Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.   Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

