College student found in Georgia mall had been dead for two weeks

Police continue to investigate the death of a 19-year-old college student found in a Georgia mall days before Christmas. Investigators say the death is suspicious because the cause of death has not yet been determined, but the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office says the woman had been dead for about two weeks when she was found.

Silling A. Man was found in a vacant Subway restaurant space in the Gwinnett Place Mall on December 21. Her death has not been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated according to police.

Man was a sophomore at Georgia State University, according to WSB-TV, she was last enrolled for the fall 2017 semester as a psychology major.

Man had previously been reported missing on Oct. 8 by a family member, but she returned home shortly after a missing person report was filed She went missing again a couple of days later, but a report wasn't filed. She was last seen on Nov. 20, when she picked up her paycheck at a different mall from the one where she was found.

"What's suspicious about this case is the cause of death has not been determined. We don't know exactly how she died," said Corporal Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Authorities have asked that anyone with information to call the Gwinnett Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.