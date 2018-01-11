Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains

Posted: Updated:

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Police say an employee sorting through items donated to a Goodwill store in Vancouver, Washington, found a wooden box containing cremated remains.
 
The Columbian reports Vancouver police are looking for any family members or people associated with the box so it can be returned.
 
Police say officers on Sunday were called to the Goodwill store in the northern suburb of Portland, Oregon, after the trapezoidal box was discovered.
 
The box has two oversized M's on the front with the name Michelle Miller written on the letters. Police say the box appears to have been donated by mistake.
 
Police ask that anyone with information about the box to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Evidence Unit.
 
___
 
Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

    Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-11 02:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.” 

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried

    Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 10:20 PM EST2018-01-11 03:20:29 GMT

    KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent.  Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.

    >>

    KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent.  Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Garbage truck rolls down embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course; Driver suffers minor injuries

    Garbage truck rolls down embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course; Driver suffers minor injuries

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-11 21:21:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Waste Management driver was injured early Thursday morning after rolling a garbage truck down an embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course.  Firefighters responded to the crash and were able to provide medical assistance the driver and carefully bring him up the steep embankment. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Waste Management driver was injured early Thursday morning after rolling a garbage truck down an embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course.  Firefighters responded to the crash and were able to provide medical assistance the driver and carefully bring him up the steep embankment. 

    >>

  • Waste Management truck slides over embankment, driver injured

    Waste Management truck slides over embankment, driver injured

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-01-11 21:13:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver of a Waste Management garbage truck was injured after his vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.  This morning, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Deputies were called to a one vehicle crash with injuries in the 12600 block of S. Fairway Ridge Ln. in South Spokane County.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver of a Waste Management garbage truck was injured after his vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.  This morning, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Deputies were called to a one vehicle crash with injuries in the 12600 block of S. Fairway Ridge Ln. in South Spokane County.

    >>

  • Bear attacks man in own backyard

    Bear attacks man in own backyard

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-01-11 16:45:57 GMT

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.   Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.   Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

    >>

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.   Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.   Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

    >>
    •   