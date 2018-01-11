Gym chain bans cable news - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gym chain bans cable news

A Minnesota-based fitness chain has decided to remove cable news - both left- and right-leaning stations, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, from the TVs in its gyms. 

"The decision to remove the national cable network news stations resulted from significant member feedback received over time and our commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content," the company said in a statement on Twitter. "It is always our goal to meet the majority of members' expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy." 

The decision has been met with mixed reactions. 

The news can be upsetting and stressful, and “when you want to work on changing your mentality,” Uchechi Egbuchulam told The New York Times. “Having that on 12 different televisions while you’re trying to run on the treadmill is not the most conducive... I think they’re looking out for everybody’s well-being and truly thinking about the words that they say as a brand.”

A Maple Grove, Minnesota business man told the paper the change hurt his ability to manage his already full schedule. 

“I’ve never seen anybody complain about this, none ever in our club,” he said. “Who are these faceless people that all of a sudden have huge sway over changing a policy at Life Time Fitness without member input, consent or even fair warning?”

What do you think? Would you like to see this policy adopted at your local gym? 

