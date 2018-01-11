Bear attacks man in own backyardPosted: Updated:
Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.”>>
Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried
KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent. Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.>>
Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman has been left shaken by a hit and run in North Spokane. She was at a red light at Mission and Hamilton, just north of Gonzaga campus, when someone drove into her. Now the woman and her family are hoping to find the person responsible for the crash that totaled her car, and they may be in luck thanks to something the other driver left behind.>>
College student found in Georgia mall had been dead for two weeks
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police continue to investigate the death of a 19-year-old college student found in a Georgia mall days before Christmas. Investigators say the death is suspicious because the cause of death has not yet been determined, but the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office says the woman had been dead for about two weeks when she was found.>>
Bear attacks man in own backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him. Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside. Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.>>
Garbage truck rolls down embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course; Driver suffers minor injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Waste Management driver was injured early Thursday morning after rolling a garbage truck down an embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course. Firefighters responded to the crash and were able to provide medical assistance the driver and carefully bring him up the steep embankment.>>
Waste Management truck slides over embankment, driver injured
KHQ.COM - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver of a Waste Management garbage truck was injured after his vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment. This morning, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Deputies were called to a one vehicle crash with injuries in the 12600 block of S. Fairway Ridge Ln. in South Spokane County.>>
Bear attacks man in own backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him. Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside. Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.>>
Gym chain bans cable news
KHQ.COM - A Minnesota-based fitness chain has decided to remove cable news - both left- and right-leaning stations, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, from the TVs in its gyms.>>
Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Police say an employee sorting through items donated to a Goodwill store in Vancouver, Washington, found a wooden box containing cremated remains. The Columbian reports Vancouver police are looking for any family members or people associated with the box so it can be returned. Police say officers on Sunday were called to the Goodwill store in the northern suburb of Portland, Oregon, after the trapezoidal box was discovered.>>
Denmark, Greenland sign deal to clean up US military waste
COPENHAGEN - Denmark and its autonomous Arctic island of Greenland have signed an agreement to clean up U.S. military installations that were left to rust in the pristine landscape after the Cold War. The deal earmarks 180 million kroner ($29 million) over six years for the cleanup. Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen and Denmark Environment Minister Esben Lunde Larsen finalized it in Copenhagen on Thursday.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man barely escapes as mudslide crashes into home
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - People in Montecito had counted themselves lucky last month after the biggest wildfire in California history spared the town. But it was the fire that led to the mudslide, by burning away vegetation. "We totally thought we were out of the woods," said Jennifer Markham, whose home escaped damage in both disasters.>>
Florida mom accused of DUI, crashes car with son, 2, inside
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old woman was driving drunk with her young son in the car when she crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 4. Troopers said Brianna Dee Knox crashed into four cars near Tampa on Tuesday afternoon, and then got out of her vehicle and started acting "erratically and disturbed.">>
MESSY COMMUTE! 6-12" of snow expected in some places across the region!
KHQ.COM - Snow will start falling early Thursday morning, and looks like we could already have 1-2" of snow by the time the morning commute gets started. That's not a TON of snow, but will likely cause lots of problems if the forecast stays on track. The next big thing we're watching is WHEN the snow will turn to rain. Right now we'll look for steady snow until about noon on Thursday before we start a gradual and messy transition to rain.>>
Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman has been left shaken by a hit and run in North Spokane. She was at a red light at Mission and Hamilton, just north of Gonzaga campus, when someone drove into her. Now the woman and her family are hoping to find the person responsible for the crash that totaled her car, and they may be in luck thanks to something the other driver left behind.>>
