Waste Management truck slides over embankment, driver injured

KHQ.COM - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver of a Waste Management garbage truck was injured after his vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

This morning, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Spokane County Deputies were called to a one vehicle crash with injuries in the 12600 block of S. Fairway Ridge Ln. in South Spokane County.

Personnel from Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane City Fire also responded to provide medical assistance to the driver and carefully brought him up the snowy, slick, and steep embankment.

With initial information learned at the scene, it appears the driver was proceeding downhill at a slow speed on packed snow and ice but could not negotiate a turn even though snow chains were in use on his truck. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained what appear to be minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.