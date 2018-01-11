Garbage truck rolls down embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course; Driver suffers minor injuries

A Waste Management driver was injured early Thursday morning after rolling a garbage truck down an embankment near Hangman Valley Golf Course.

Firefighters responded to the crash and were able to provide medical assistance the driver and carefully bring him up the steep embankment. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries. Waste Management tells us the driver is a long-time employee.

Deputies say it appears the driver, who had chains on his truck, slid on packed snow and ice and slid off the roadway.