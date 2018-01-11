Gov. Inslee wants Washington removed from drilling plan

Gov. Inslee wants Washington removed from drilling planPosted: Updated:
School Closures & Delays
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...>>
Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.”>>
Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried
KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent. Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.>>
Hit-and-run driver leaves license plate behind at Spokane crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman has been left shaken by a hit and run in North Spokane. She was at a red light at Mission and Hamilton, just north of Gonzaga campus, when someone drove into her. Now the woman and her family are hoping to find the person responsible for the crash that totaled her car, and they may be in luck thanks to something the other driver left behind.>>
College student found in Georgia mall had been dead for two weeks
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police continue to investigate the death of a 19-year-old college student found in a Georgia mall days before Christmas. Investigators say the death is suspicious because the cause of death has not yet been determined, but the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office says the woman had been dead for about two weeks when she was found.>>
Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.>>
Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail. Sunday morning's shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise's roommates>>
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
State agency gives drivers' info to immigration authorities
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state licensing officials say the department has regularly been providing photos and driver's license applications upon request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Washington's Department of Licensing is among a minority of such agencies around the country to allow people living in the country without legal permission to get driver's licenses. The Seattle Times reports 20 to 30 times a month, the department has been giving resi...>>
Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers). Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December. The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fire...>>
2 children die of flu in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two children have died from the flu in Oregon, both younger than 10. Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January. One was younger than 5. He declined to say where the children lived. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December. In Oregon, labs have confirmed ...>>
Spokane Police arrest man for stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon just before 2:00PM, the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Sprague Ave. Officers say that when they arrived, the two suspects had fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening. Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9>>
Help Me Hayley: Left out in the Cold
SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather getting downright nasty in the Inland Northwest, this is no time to be without heat. In fact, not having it could even cost are most vulnerable their lives. One woman hopes her situation with losing heat will help others avoid the same painful scare. That's why she said "Help Me Hayley." "I'm 78-years-old," said Mary Terrell. "I'm disabled. I'm a widow. I just don't have the strength anymore. I just don't have the>>
