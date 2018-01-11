WATCH: US military probes video of possible shots at civilian tr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: US military probes video of possible shots at civilian truck

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The U.S. military is investigating a video posted on an Internet website showing what appears to be a U.S. service member shooting at a civilian truck while driving in Afghanistan.
  
A U.S. official says the weapons and equipment in the video suggest it could involve U.S. special operations forces and was likely taken last March. The official spoke anonymously to discuss details of the ongoing investigation.
  
U.S. Central Command says the video posted on YouTube triggered serious concerns. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, head of the command, says he is disappointed in the video, and is concerned that the American people and the Afghans will believe U.S. troops "are callous and indifferent" to the suffering of innocent people.
  
Command spokesman Col. John Thomas says officials will take appropriate action.

WARNING: The following video may contain content that some viewers find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

    •   