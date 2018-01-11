Authorities: Idaho snowmobiler presumed dead after avalanche

(AP) - Authorities say an eastern Idaho man missing since he was caught in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon is now presumed dead.



The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a report at 5 p.m. Wednesday that a snowmobile rider was caught in an avalanche near Mount Jefferson in the Centennial Mountains of Island Park. Other people snowmobiling with him tried to find the man but were unsuccessful, as were members of the Fremont County Search and Rescue organization.



The search was called off Wednesday evening because of poor snow conditions, the weather and the length of time that had passed since the avalanche.



Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says the man was from Idaho Falls, and his name will be released once family members are notified.

