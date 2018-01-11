Man wanted for serious crash caught after barricading inside hom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man wanted for serious crash caught after barricading inside home near Soap Lake

Posted: Updated:
SOAP LAKE, Wash. -

A felon wanted in connection to a Dec. 9, 2017 pursuit and crash that seriously injured a Moses Lake woman was arrested Wednesday evening after barricading himself inside a Soap Lake area home.

U.S. Marshals, sheriff’s deputies and officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force tracked 29-year-old Nicholas Romero Rivera to the home in the 20000 block of Road A-Northeast and he refused to come out. Based on Rivera’s criminal history, deputies asked for the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team to assist. Rivera was talked out of the home by negotiators prior to the TRT’s arrival. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team later served a search warrant on the home and seized an AR-22 rifle.

Rivera was wanted on charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second de gree and attempting to elude related to a December 9 pursuit which ended with Rivera crashing his car near Roads N and 3-Northeast in Moses Lake. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries.

“Rivera’s capture was the result of great teamwork by all the agencies involved,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Rivera’s prior decisions and actions caused a young lady to have to suffer with severe injuries, and I’m glad Rivera is now in jail so he can face the charges.”

Rivera is lodged in the Grant County with bail set at $100,000.

