Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, Wash. -

(AP) - Police say an employee sorting through items donated to a Goodwill store in Vancouver, Washington, found a wooden box containing cremated remains.
  
The Columbian reports Vancouver police are looking for any family members or people associated with the box so it can be returned.
  
Police say officers on Sunday were called to the Goodwill store in the northern suburb of Portland, Oregon, after the trapezoidal box was discovered.
  
The box has two oversized M's on the front with the name Michelle Miller written on the letters. Police say the box appears to have been donated by mistake.
  
Police ask that anyone with information about the box to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Evidence Unit.
  
___
  
Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2018 5:33:07 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-12 07:04:50 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

  • Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

    Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-11 02:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.” 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-12 07:04:50 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

  • Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility

    Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:03 AM EST2018-01-12 07:03:23 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-01-11 22:37:07 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.

    >>
    •   