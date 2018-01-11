Goodwill employee finds box with cremated remains

(AP) - Police say an employee sorting through items donated to a Goodwill store in Vancouver, Washington, found a wooden box containing cremated remains.



The Columbian reports Vancouver police are looking for any family members or people associated with the box so it can be returned.



Police say officers on Sunday were called to the Goodwill store in the northern suburb of Portland, Oregon, after the trapezoidal box was discovered.



The box has two oversized M's on the front with the name Michelle Miller written on the letters. Police say the box appears to have been donated by mistake.



Police ask that anyone with information about the box to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Evidence Unit.



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

