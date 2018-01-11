One dead, one injured after pickup crashes into Lake Lenore - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One dead, one injured after pickup crashes into Lake Lenore

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a pickup truck went off SR 17 and crashed into Lake Lenore Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol say the truck was heading south on SR 17 just north of Soap Lake when the driver lost control on icy roads. The truck went off the road to the right, rolled down the embankment and landed on its top in the water.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office says GCSO deputy Korey Judkins and State Fish and Wildlife officer Glenn Steffler jumped into the partially frozen lake and pulled the injured passenger from the truck.

The driver died at the scene and the injured passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

SR 17 was closed for approximately two hours. 

  School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

  Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral

  School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

  Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility

  Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th

