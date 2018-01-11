Man, woman charged with murder in shooting death of deputy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man, woman charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

TACOMA, Wash. -

(AP) - Authorities in Washington state have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy.
  
The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Frank Pawl was also charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of county Deputy Daniel McCartney.
  
Pawul's bail was set at $5 million.
  
Alleged getaway driver Brenda Troyer was also charged Thursday with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.
  
Charging documents say McCartney was dispatched to break-in with residents inside a mobile home southeast of Tacoma Sunday night.
  
He arrived in six minutes and shortly thereafter made a "shots fired" call over his radio. Deputies responding to the call found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.
  
Also killed was Henry Carden, who authorities say took part in the incident and later shot himself in the head.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2018 4:04:01 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

