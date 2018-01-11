Man, woman charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

(AP) - Authorities in Washington state have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy.



The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Frank Pawl was also charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of county Deputy Daniel McCartney.



Pawul's bail was set at $5 million.



Alleged getaway driver Brenda Troyer was also charged Thursday with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.



Charging documents say McCartney was dispatched to break-in with residents inside a mobile home southeast of Tacoma Sunday night.



He arrived in six minutes and shortly thereafter made a "shots fired" call over his radio. Deputies responding to the call found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.



Also killed was Henry Carden, who authorities say took part in the incident and later shot himself in the head.

