What are you sick with? Spokane Regional Health District creates quick guide to help

What are you sick with? Spokane Regional Health District creates quick guide to helpPosted: Updated:
National SportsMore>>
-
Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to beat 76ers in London
Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to beat 76ers in LondonKyrie Irving had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds and the Boston Celtics overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 night in the eighth NBA game played in England.>>Kyrie Irving had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds and the Boston Celtics overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 night in the eighth NBA game played in England.>>
NFL to 'look into' whether Raiders violated Rooney Rule
NFL to 'look into' whether Raiders violated Rooney RuleThe NFL says it will investigate whether the Oakland Raiders violated the "Rooney Rule" when they hired Jon Gruden as coach.>>The NFL says it will investigate whether the Oakland Raiders violated the "Rooney Rule" when they hired Jon Gruden as coach.>>
James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors romp 133-99
James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors romp 133-99LeBron James and the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers absorbed their most-lopsided loss of the season when they were routed by the Toronto Raptors 133-99.>>LeBron James and the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers absorbed their most-lopsided loss of the season when they were routed by the Toronto Raptors 133-99.>>
Spieth ends up 6 shots behind for a different reason at Sony
Spieth ends up 6 shots behind for a different reason at SonyJordan Spieth has played good golf in the opening round of the Sony Open each of the last two years and has little to show for it.>>Jordan Spieth has played good golf in the opening round of the Sony Open each of the last two years and has little to show for it.>>
Freeskier Torin Yater-Wallace candid about hardships in film
Freeskier Torin Yater-Wallace candid about hardships in filmThere have been so many obstacles standing in the path of freestyle skier Torin Yater-Wallace and getting to the point of making another Olympic team.>>There have been so many obstacles standing in the path of freestyle skier Torin Yater-Wallace and getting to the point of making another Olympic team.>>
The case for Keenum: Vikings QB keeps on disproving doubters
The case for Keenum: Vikings QB keeps on disproving doubtersThe case for Keenum: Unexpected Vikings quarterback keeps on disproving doubters.>>The case for Keenum: Unexpected Vikings quarterback keeps on disproving doubters.>>
Ingram sends Lakers past Spurs to 3rd straight win, 93-81
Ingram sends Lakers past Spurs to 3rd straight win, 93-81The Los Angeles Lakers held off the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 93-81 for their first three-game winning streak of the season.>>The Los Angeles Lakers held off the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 93-81 for their first three-game winning streak of the season.>>
Life around football prepares Gutekunst for Packers GM job
Life around football prepares Gutekunst for Packers GM jobA life around football has prepared Brian Gutekunst for his new job as the general manger of the Green Bay Packers.>>A life around football has prepared Brian Gutekunst for his new job as the general manger of the Green Bay Packers.>>
Donaldson, Machado, Bryant, Rendon in arbitration hot corner
Donaldson, Machado, Bryant, Rendon in arbitration hot cornerToronto's Josh Donaldson, Baltimore's Manny Machado, Washington's Anthony Rendon and the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, a quartet of top third basemen, were among the more than 170 players set to exchange proposed...>>Toronto's Josh Donaldson, Baltimore's Manny Machado, Washington's Anthony Rendon and the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, a quartet of top third basemen, were among the more than 170 players set to exchange proposed salaries in arbitration.>>
Kirk, Zach Johnson lead Sony Open, Spieth takes late tumble
Kirk, Zach Johnson lead Sony Open, Spieth takes late tumbleChris Kirk opens with a 63 as Jordan Spieth makes a snowman (8) in the sunshine of Oahu at Sony Open.>>Chris Kirk opens with a 63 as Jordan Spieth makes a snowman (8) in the sunshine of Oahu at Sony Open.>>
AP Sports News VideoMore>>
-
North Korea to go to South Korea's Olympics after talks
North Korea to go to South Korea's Olympics after talks
North Korea to participate in Olympics in South Korea following talks to ease tensions>>
North Korea to participate in Olympics in South Korea following talks to ease tensions>>
Walk-off: Alabama beats Georgia in OT for national title
Walk-off: Alabama beats Georgia in OT for national title
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship>>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship>>
Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide
Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama>>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...>>
School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...>>
Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility
Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay>>
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.>>
Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death
Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail. Sunday morning's shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise's roommates>>
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail. Sunday morning's shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise's roommates>>
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
State agency gives drivers' info to immigration authorities
State agency gives drivers' info to immigration authorities
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state licensing officials say the department has regularly been providing photos and driver's license applications upon request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Washington's Department of Licensing is among a minority of such agencies around the country to allow people living in the country without legal permission to get driver's licenses. The Seattle Times reports 20 to 30 times a month, the department has been giving resi...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state licensing officials say the department has regularly been providing photos and driver's license applications upon request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Washington's Department of Licensing is among a minority of such agencies around the country to allow people living in the country without legal permission to get driver's licenses. The Seattle Times reports 20 to 30 times a month, the department has been giving resi...>>
Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid
Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers). Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December. The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fire...>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers). Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December. The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fire...>>
2 children die of flu in Oregon
2 children die of flu in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two children have died from the flu in Oregon, both younger than 10. Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January. One was younger than 5. He declined to say where the children lived. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December. In Oregon, labs have confirmed ...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two children have died from the flu in Oregon, both younger than 10. Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January. One was younger than 5. He declined to say where the children lived. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December. In Oregon, labs have confirmed ...>>
Spokane Police arrest man for stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory
Spokane Police arrest man for stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon just before 2:00PM, the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Sprague Ave. Officers say that when they arrived, the two suspects had fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening. Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon just before 2:00PM, the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Sprague Ave. Officers say that when they arrived, the two suspects had fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening. Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9>>
Help Me Hayley: Left out in the Cold
Help Me Hayley: Left out in the Cold
SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather getting downright nasty in the Inland Northwest, this is no time to be without heat. In fact, not having it could even cost are most vulnerable their lives. One woman hopes her situation with losing heat will help others avoid the same painful scare. That's why she said "Help Me Hayley." "I'm 78-years-old," said Mary Terrell. "I'm disabled. I'm a widow. I just don't have the strength anymore. I just don't have the>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather getting downright nasty in the Inland Northwest, this is no time to be without heat. In fact, not having it could even cost are most vulnerable their lives. One woman hopes her situation with losing heat will help others avoid the same painful scare. That's why she said "Help Me Hayley." "I'm 78-years-old," said Mary Terrell. "I'm disabled. I'm a widow. I just don't have the strength anymore. I just don't have the>>