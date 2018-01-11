Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

(AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers).
  
Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December.
  
The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fires.
  
Montana spent its entire two-year $60 million emergency fund for wildfire suppression in one year, using it up before last season ended.
  
Montana Public Radio's attempts to reach a federal agency representative were unsuccessful.
  
A representative from Bullock's office says the state does not anticipate appealing the request, but will work with the congressional delegation to search for funding options.
  
___
  
Information from: KUFM-FM, http://www.kufm.org

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2018 4:28:54 PM (GMT -8:00)

  School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-12 07:04:50 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

  School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-12 07:04:50 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    •   