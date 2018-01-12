Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls

. Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.

Detectives have arrested a Spokane man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls.

38-year-old Donald T Sizer was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them. Kennewick Police and Richland Police were involved in with the ICAC in the investigation.

Detectives arrived at the park in the undercover operation and arrested Sizer.

Police said detectives found a loaded handgun while searching Sizer's car.

Sizer was booked into the Benton County Jail for attempted child rape charges.

The investigation is ongoing.