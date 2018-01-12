Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death

Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death
BELGRADE, Mont. -

(AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail.
  
Sunday morning's shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise's roommates, 32-year-old Ashley Van Hemert.
  
Investigators say another roommate who reported the shooting told them Lauren DeWise had recently moved in and had asked Joseph DeWise for a divorce.
  
Booking documents do not indicate if Joseph DeWise has hired an attorney.
  
Investigators say he has repeatedly denied any involvement in the shooting.
  
___
  
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2018 8:48:59 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    •   